Mukesh Ambani builds on record cricket views with film, TV offerings

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s streaming service will add more than 100 films and TV series to its platform, building on the popularity of its cricket broadcasts in its push to take on global giants like Walt Disney Co. and Netflix Inc. in the fast-growing Indian market.

Also Read: IPL 2023 on track for higher digital ad spend than TV: Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj

The expansion will coincide with JioCinema starting to charge for content, though the exact pricing strategy is still being finalized, media and content business President Jyoti Deshpande said in an interview.

New titles will be rolled out before the end of the Indian Premier League cricket next month, and viewers will still be able to watch matches for free until then, she said.

Also Read: JioCinema viewership reaches 2.2 crores during CSK run-chase against Rajasthan Royals That includes rolling out films and series from thrillers and romance to biopics in languages including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and Gujarati. It will also release new and original movies produced by Jio Studios like Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and Amitabh Bachchan’s Section 84. Jio Studios has recently announced a a multi year, multi film collaboration with SVF Entertainment for the Bengali market Related stories Delhi government to study feasibility of converting its trucks into EVs

Power tariffs in India are one of the lowest in the world: RK Singh Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary

Bloomberg