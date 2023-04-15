 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mukesh Ambani builds on record cricket views with film, TV offerings

Bloomberg
Apr 15, 2023 / 11:45 AM IST

OTT app Jio Cinema is all set to expand its collection of film and TV series offerings, building on the popularity of its cricket broadcasts.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s streaming service will add more than 100 films and TV series to its platform, building on the popularity of its cricket broadcasts in its push to take on global giants like Walt Disney Co. and Netflix Inc. in the fast-growing Indian market.

The expansion will coincide with JioCinema starting to charge for content, though the exact pricing strategy is still being finalized, media and content business President Jyoti Deshpande said in an interview.

New titles will be rolled out before the end of the Indian Premier League cricket next month, and viewers will still be able to watch matches for free until then, she said.