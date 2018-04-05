MTaI says its ready to support 35-50% cap on trade margin on medical devices

The Medical Technologies Association of India (MTaI), the lobby group representing multinational medical device makers, said it is ready to support a cap of 35-50 percent on profit margin on the basis of price to trade, as recommended by a committee constituted for the purpose.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals' (DOP) Trade Margin Rationalisation Committee made these recommendations in its report last year to rein in exorbitant trade margins that sometimes go as high as 10-20 times above the ex-factory or landed price in the case of imports.

“I hope that the government will not dilute the recommendations of the Committee or bring in fundamental changes. It will be a fair decision and will help the patients in a very big way,” said Pavan Choudhary, Chairman and Director General of MTaI .

Choudhary also said that trade margins should be rationalised on the basis of price to trade in the case of imported products, and on the basis of price to distributor in the case of locally-manufactured products.

Speaking about the prices of medical devices, Choudhary said that they have been in "uncharted territory" for a long time, and the truth is that the current dynamics of healthcare gives rise to needs and enables each level in the supply chain to charge a margin.

“The feeling that medical device manufacturers charge exorbitant prices is misplaced but that led to the government imposing price caps on stents and knee implants,” Choudhary said.

However, MTaI is of the view that the trade margin rationalisation should not be based on landed cost in the case of imports, or on manufacturing cost in the case of local manufacturing, as it does not include intermediate costs.

Multinational companies were hit by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority's (NPPA) decision to slash prices of coronary stents by over 85 percent last year, in a move to improve access to the life-saving devices that are meant to prevent heart attacks.

NPPA further used its emergency powers to fix maximum prices and trade margins of knee implants, bringing down their prices by up to 78 percent and dealing a blow to the industry.

In February this year, NPPA reviewed bills of four major private hospitals in Delhi, followed by several cases of overcharging in medical bills, and found that hospitals have been making profits of up to 1,737 percent on drugs, consumables, medical devices and diagnostics.

However, the Association of Indian Manufacturers of Medical Devices (AiMeD), the domestic manufacturers' lobby, said it differs with MTaI's proposal on price caps.

"They are supporting price caps, because they think it’s better than price control that hurt them badly," said Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator at AiMeD.

"We too support price caps, but it should be on the landed price for imports or the ex-factory prices – this method will be highly effective in controlling the prices of medical devices without hurting the trade that include distributors and hospitals," Nath said.

He added that price caps on trade or distributors will give a free hand for importers and manufacturers to set prices, as they like defeating the whole purpose.