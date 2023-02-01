English
    MSCI closely monitoring Adani stocks and related securities, invites market feedback

    MSCI also added that it is aware of factors that may impact the eligibility of relevant Adani stocks and related securities for MSCI indices and will communicate further as more information is available.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 08:14 AM IST
    All of the Adani group stocks — barring Adani Wilmar - the recent listing — are part of the MSCI Global Standard Index.

    Amidst the to-and-fro between the Adani Group and Hindenburg Research, Global index services provider MSCI, told CNBC-TV18 that it is closely monitoring the information that may impact the eligibility of Adani Group and associated securities.

    MSCI had put out a consultation paper and in due course of time, they will decide on how they treat the Adani stocks which are part of the MSCI Global Standard Index.

    “Aware of the reports recently published regarding the Adani Group and associated securities. Will announce to all clients simultaneously if there are any changes to MSCI indexes,” it said.

    Also Read | Hindenburg on Adani's 413-page rebuttal: Cannot obfuscate by nationalism