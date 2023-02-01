MSCI closely monitoring Adani stocks and related securities, invites market feedback

All of the Adani group stocks — barring Adani Wilmar - the recent listing — are part of the MSCI Global Standard Index.

Amidst the to-and-fro between the Adani Group and Hindenburg Research, Global index services provider MSCI, told CNBC-TV18 that it is closely monitoring the information that may impact the eligibility of Adani Group and associated securities.

MSCI had put out a consultation paper and in due course of time, they will decide on how they treat the Adani stocks which are part of the MSCI Global Standard Index.

“Aware of the reports recently published regarding the Adani Group and associated securities. Will announce to all clients simultaneously if there are any changes to MSCI indexes,” it said.

MSCI also added that it is aware of factors that may impact the eligibility of relevant securities for MSCI indices and will communicate further as more information is available.

According to them, eight Adani stocks, which are part of the MSCI Global Standard Index hold weightages of 5.75 percent and, at the close of the trading session on January 27, the cumulative value of all of these stocks is close to $3.50 billion, CNBC-TV18 reported on January 30.