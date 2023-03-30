MPP signs supply pact with Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla and Viatris for HIV drug

Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), the United Nations-backed public health organisation, said on March 30 that it has entered into sublicensing agreements with three pharmaceutical companies - Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, and Viatris - for the manufacturing of generic variants of ViiV Healthcare's long-acting medication for HIV prevention.

As per the agreement, the three pharmaceutical companies will produce the generic version of the medication in India, with Cipla also intending to manufacture the drug in South Africa, the press release from MPP added.

Aurobindo Pharma plans to leverage its vertically integrated capabilities to develop in-house active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing, which will enhance its control over the supply chain and increase cost efficiencies. The company intends to produce tablets of the generic drug at its Naidupet facility and roll out the injectable version at its new Vizag unit.

This agreement is also significant as it marks the first instance of longer-acting injectable products for HIV prevention being made available to low and middle-income countries.

Clinical trial data indicates that individuals who received injectable cabotegravir were 70 percent to 90 percent less likely to contract HIV compared to those taking a daily tenofovir/emtricitabine pill. Cabotegravir injections are administered every two months. ViiV Healthcare has stated that cabotegravir Long Acting for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) could significantly aid in reducing HIV transmission by providing individuals with a choice of preventive options. Additionally, since the manufacturing of Cabotegravir LA for PrEP is more complex, ViiV Healthcare will also support Aurobindo, Cipla, and Viatris with technical expertise.

Go First said not to have paid rentals for 10 planes to three lessors "This product will be a valuable addition to Aurobindo's antiretroviral drug (ARV) portfolio and will further strengthen our leadership in the generic HIV medicine space," K. Nithyananda Reddy, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Aurobindo Pharma said in a separate exchange filing.

