MPP signs supply pact with Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla and Viatris for HIV drug

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Mar 30, 2023 / 06:09 PM IST

This agreement also gains significance of being the first instance when longer-acting injectable products for HIV prevention are being made available to low and middle-income countries.

As per the agreement, the three pharmaceutical companies will produce the generic version of the medication in India, with Cipla also intending to manufacture the drug in South Africa. (Representative Image)

Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), the United Nations-backed public health organisation, said on March 30 that it has entered into sublicensing agreements with three pharmaceutical companies - Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, and Viatris - for the manufacturing of generic variants of ViiV Healthcare's long-acting medication for HIV prevention.

As per the agreement, the three pharmaceutical companies will produce the generic version of the medication in India, with Cipla also intending to manufacture the drug in South Africa, the press release from MPP added.

Aurobindo Pharma plans to leverage its vertically integrated capabilities to develop in-house active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing, which will enhance its control over the supply chain and increase cost efficiencies. The company intends to produce tablets of the generic drug at its Naidupet facility and roll out the injectable version at its new Vizag unit.

This agreement is also significant as it marks the first instance of longer-acting injectable products for HIV prevention being made available to low and middle-income countries.