Mphasis, Ardonagh set up 'Mrald' to augment digital technologies for insurance intermediary sector

Indian IT firm Mphasis and London-headquartered insurance giant Ardonagh Group have set up a joint entity Mrald to augment digital technologies for the insurance intermediary sector, said a regulatory filing on December 23.

"Mphasis and Ardonagh, today signed a Business Venture Agreement wherein, Mphasis acquires 51 percent in Mrald Limited, a company incorporated and registered in England and Wales, with 49 percent of the equity remaining with Ardonagh," stated a press release attached with the regulatory filing.

Mrald will service middle and back-office functions, and is aimed at expanding in two areas - "insurance operations and technology capabilities"; and "new clients across the Ardonagh and third party clients in the insurance intermediate market", it added.

Mrald is focused on enhancing broker-client relationships through data-driven insights while allowing brokers to scale for increased client engagement, the release further noted.

Notably, Mphasis and Ardonagh had joined hands last year, when they announced a deal on how to transform the latter's engagement with clients, colleagues, carriers, and regulators.

This project entailed digital transformation, data, automation, and managing back-office operations. The setting up of Mrald is an expansion on this front.

The benefits which Mrald offers include "enhanced end customer experience and cost-efficiency"; "best practices in systems, processes, management, offices, and work from home"; and "reduced costs of operations by realising real economies of scale", Mphasis said.

“In Mphasis, we have found a partner with capital, expertise, and assets to accelerate our focus on enhancing our digital broking capabilities. This expansion of our existing and long-term relationship is an important step forward in accelerating our shared ambitions," said David Ross, Chief Executive Officer, Ardonagh Group.

Mphasis Managing Director and CEO Nitin Rakesh said the company is "confident of building a service model for the future and ensuring a ‘client-first’ approach".

Enhancing broker-client relationship and experience powered by data-driven insights is core to Ardonagh Group, Rakesh said, adding that the IT company has been working with the UK-based insurer since 2016 to strengthen their servicing, infrastructure, and client engagement platform.

The global insurance brokers market is expected to grow from $88.16 billion in 2020 to $113.99 billion in 2025, the Mphasis CEO said, referring to a 2021 report of Research and Markets, 2021. "Together with AG’s leadership, we believe we are uniquely positioned to take advantage of the high potential Insurance Intermediary market," he added.