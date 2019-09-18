Move to withdraw Rs 500, 1,000 notes master stroke: Murthy

Terming the decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes as a "master stroke", IT czar N R Narayana Murthy today said the move will address issues like black money and corruption and also help the economy become more digital.

"Prime Minister is working hard to reduce corruption. Black money is a scourge on any developing economy. He (Narendra Modi) has been a great supporter of digital economy.

So yesterday when he made the announcement, I thought it was a master stroke," he said at an event here.

Murthy added that this hopefully will help reduce corruption and black money and also accelerate the move towards digital economy.