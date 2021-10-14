MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Mother Dairy to set up 700 exclusive consumer touchpoints in national capital by FY23

Mother Dairy on Thursday opened 15 kiosks in the NCT of Delhi in a single day. Of the 15 kiosks, nine have been established in 9 campuses of Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) and six in Delhi Cantonment area.

PTI
October 14, 2021 / 08:27 PM IST
PC: Mother Dairy

PC: Mother Dairy

Mother Dairy will establish over 700 exclusive consumer touchpoints in the national capital by 2022-23 fiscal, mainly in the form of kiosks and franchise shops, as part of its strategy to expand presence and boost sales.

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), on Thursday said it will strengthen its consumer touch-point network in the NCT (National Capital Territory) of Delhi, mainly led by kiosks and franchise shops.

Mother Dairy currently has 1,800 consumer touchpoints, including its own milk booths.

"The company is working towards increasing this count to over 2,500 by FY22-23, further strengthening its presence across the length and breadth of the capital region and at the same time, bringing quality products a step closer to the city dwellers," it said.

Mother Dairy on Thursday opened 15 kiosks in the NCT of Delhi in a single day. Of the 15 kiosks, nine have been established in 9 campuses of Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) and six in Delhi Cantonment area.

Close

Related stories

Manish Bandlish, Managing Director, Mother Dairy inaugurated a kiosk at DSEU Dwarka Campus in Sector-9, Dwarka in the august presence of Prof Neharika Vohra, Vice Chancellor, Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University.

Elaborating the plan, Bandlish said, "Our consumer touchpoints have become an integral part of the capital region over the years. Mother Dairy's outlets are present in prominent areas of RWAs, societies, military areas, hospitals, colleges, etc which help meet the daily needs of our consumers."

Mother Dairy's booths, kiosks, franchise shops, etc offer the entire range of Mother Dairy products including products from Safal and Dhara under one roof.

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd is a leading dairy player which manufactures, markets & sells milk and milk products including cultured products, ice creams, paneer, ghee, etc under the 'Mother Dairy' brand.

The company also has a diversified portfolio under the 'Dhara' brand for edible oils and fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen vegetables & snacks, unpolished pulses, pulps & concentrates, etc under the 'Safal' brand.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Mother Dairy #National Dairy Development Board
first published: Oct 14, 2021 08:01 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.