you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Most attractive employers in India: Microsoft takes 2nd spot, find out which is No 1

Here is the list of top five companies people want to work

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A survey by Randstad shows the top companies that Indians want to work in, the survey also showed that 55 percent of the workforce wishes to work in a large multinational corporation and only 9 percent of the people wish to join start-ups. Here is the list of top five of those companies. (Image: Reuters)
A survey by Randstad shows the top companies that Indians want to work in, the survey also showed that 55 percent of the workforce wishes to work in a large multinational corporation and only 9 percent of the people wish to join start-ups. Here is the list of top five of those companies. (Image: Reuters)
No 5 | IBM | IBM is one of the top IT companies, reputable in its field and known for its stable financial ground and usage of the latest technology. (Image: Reuters)
No.4| Mercedes-Benz | The company is known in the auto industry for making top-tier vehicles and keeping up to date on the technological front. It also has a substantial market holding keeping them afloat. (Image: Reuters)
No.3| Sony | This multinational conglomerate has a finger in every pie including electronics, finances, entertainment and gaming. (Image: Reuters)
No.2|  Microsoft | The IT giant has spread its shadow over the whole IT sector. Software, electronics or its related services, Microsoft have got it all covered. Being the most financially secured, it boasts of being at the top of the IT industry. (Image: Reuters)
No.1| Amazon |The biggest e-commerce company which started as an online book store now works on major technological advances like artificial intelligence and streaming. The company was the second company to cross a trillion dollar valuation. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Jun 20, 2019 07:53 am

