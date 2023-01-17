 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Jan 17, 2023 / 07:42 AM IST

India’s goods exports plummet 12 per cent in December, trade deficit widens

India’s merchandise exports fell by 12 per cent in December, the second decline in three months, as demand slowed down in major markets like the US and the European Union. Part of the decline was due to the high base effect. Since imports also declined after two years, the trade gap widened marginally to $23.76 billion in December from the previous month. Goods exports dropped to $34.48 billion, while imports fell by 3.4 per cent to $58.24 billion. To be sure, exports grew nearly 9 per cent in the first nine months of the current financial year.

Why it’s important: Outbound shipments have declined as rising interest rates and fears of a recession in Western economies have softened demand. The going could become tougher in 2023 as the global slowdown starts biting.

 

Wholesale price inflation cools to 4.95 per cent, lowest is 22 months

The wholesale price index in December slowed to a 22-month low at 4.95 per cent on a higher base and the easing of price pressure for food and manufactured products, commerce ministry data showed. In November, wholesale price inflation stood at 5.85 per cent. In the year-ago period, it was at 14.27 per cent. Food inflation, which excludes manufactured food items, was at minus 1.25 per cent as vegetable prices fell from their year-ago levels. However, the inflation rate for cereals, rice, wheat, and pulses went up in December.