Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Jan 02, 2023 / 07:24 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

CEO poll shows capital expenditure tops India’s corporate agenda in 2023

Indian firms are planning to increase investments in the new year to expand capacity, acquire companies and hire more people, according to a survey of 35 CEOs by the Business Standard. Rising costs, weak consumer demand and increasing interest rates as major concerns for 2023, they said. As many as 97 per cent of the CEOs said their companies would invest in expanding capacity in 2023 as their current capacity is nearly at a peak. Almost 89 per cent said they plan to hire more this year to man expanded operations.

Why it’s important: Capital spending in India’s private sector has been muted in the recent couple of years. A positive reversal would mean business confidence is returning unless the headwinds prove to be too strong.

 

Tata remains top business house, Adani shines the brightest

The Tata group remained the country’s top business in terms of market capitalization in 2022. Adani group companies were among the biggest gainers on the bourses for the second consecutive year. Tata companies ended 2022 with a combined group m-cap of Rs 21.2 lakh crore, down 9.4 per cent on year. The Adani group overtook Mukesh Ambani’s firms to become India’s second-biggest business house in m-cap, which more than doubled to Rs 19.66 lakh crore. Reliance Industries’ market value rose to Rs 17.54 lakh crore.