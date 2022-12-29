 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Dec 29, 2022 / 07:29 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

Indian stock markets outperform global peers for third consecutive year

Indian equities went through extreme volatility in 2022 but managed to post a modest gain of over 5 per cent at a time most of the global indices are set to end the year deeply in the red. The MSCI India index, used by global fund managers to evaluate the performance of Indian equities, outperformed the MSCI World index by 20 per cent in 2022, the highest in eight years.

Why it’s important: Although overseas investors pulled out money from Indian equities, they still posted a gain because domestic funds kept investing despite one crisis after the other roiled the markets.

 

Gautam Adani tops India’s billionaire list although the superrich shrinks to 120

Many of the Indian superrich lost the billionaire tag in 2022 but some of the richest have become even richer. The number of dollar billionaires in India, those with a net worth of $1 billion, or around Rs 8,241 crore, has fallen to 120 from a record 142 at the end of 2021. The billionaire promoters’ combined wealth fell 8.8 per cent to around $685 billion (Rs 56.5 lakh crore) from $751.6 billion (Rs 56.62 lakh crore) a year ago.