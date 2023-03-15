 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Morgan Stanley wealth management wing turns to GPT-4 to help financial advisors

Moneycontrol News
Mar 15, 2023 / 08:48 AM IST

The artificial intelligence tool has been trialed with 300 advisors and will be extensively implemented in the forthcoming months, said Jeff McMillan, Morgan Stanley's wealth management division's head of analytics

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is set to introduce a sophisticated chatbot from OpenAI to assist the bank's financial advisors, according to a March 15 statement by the company.

Morgan Stanley's wealth management division has adopted GPT-4, an advanced natural language processing tool, to streamline its vast knowledge base, OpenAI said in a press note.

GPT-4 will reportedly assist financial advisors in accessing and organising the bank's wealth of data, thereby enabling more informed and accurate decision-making.

The artificial intelligence tool was put on trial through 300 advisors and will be extensively implemented in the following months, according to a CNBC report.