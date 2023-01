Morgan Stanley names Arun Kohli new country head for India

Morgan Stanley has named Arun Kohli as its new country head for India, CNBC TV-18 reported on January 30, citing an internal memo of the investment bank.

Kohli will be replacing Sanjay Shah, who will be retiring from service. The latter was with Morgan Stanley since 1996 and rose through the ranks to become its India head in 2021.

Kohli, also a veteran in the field of investment banking, is presently serving as Morgan Stanley's managing director and chief operating officer for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions.

Kohli, currently based in London, has been associated with Morgan Stanley since the past 15 years. He headed the bank's post-Brexit strategy, and has been the its MD for EMEA regions since 2017. For his new role as Morgan Stanley's India chief, Kohli will be relocating to Mumbai from London. The Wall Street bank is operating in India over the past 29 years, and has been discharging services such as investment banking, fixed income, commodities and derivative products.

Between 2012 and 2016, Kohli was the chief operating officer and managing director of Morgan Stanley's Asia Pacific operations. Earlier, he was the MD for firm strategy and execution for five years, stretching from 2007 to 2012. Before joining the bank, Kohli had a five-year stint as associated principal at McKinsey & Co. Prior to that, he was the manager at Credit Rating Information Services of India between 1995 and 2000.

