Morgan Stanley downgrades Cyient, sees higher risk for Tech M, TCS, Mphasis

Amid a slew of reports observing a muted quarter for IT stocks, Morgan Stanley on Thursday took a cautious stance on Tier-1 and Tier-2 Indian tech majors. The US-based broking firm has downgraded Cyient to equal-weight and also warned of Tech Mahindra, TCS and Mphasis being exposed to greater risks.

The share price of Cyient Ltd, which rallied over 80 percent on the NSE in the past six months, is capped at Rs 1,500 by the broking firm.

It is important to note that JP Morgan too in its recent report on the IT Services industry had placed TCS and Mphasis on the negative catalyst watchlist. While Morgan Stanley expects every IT firm to disappoint the Street in the 2HY24, JP Morgan has given mixed signals by stating that it continues to maintain preference for large-cap IT companies such as Infosys, HCLTech and LTIMindtree.

The broking firm, in support of its selective stance, while assessing risk vulnerability of the large cap ITs, has cited ‘relative valuation support’ or a strong order book, which is supposed to make up for the moderated growth forecast.

For instance, according to SBI Securities, the numbers for HCL Tech in FY23 were ahead of the Street estimates as it reported a 9 percent on-year rise in its operational revenue. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, which the broking firm sees exposed to greater risk, had reported a 7 percent decline in the operational revenue along with a reduced PAT of Rs 1,125 crore in FY23 against Rs 1,545 crore reported in FY22.

Morgan Stanley sees a potential for a cyclical pick-up in the IT sector only in the second half of either FY24 or FY25.

