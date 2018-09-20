Moody's retains Yes Bank's ratings with stable outlook after RBI trims Rana Kapoor's term

Global rating agency Moody's Investors Service has retained the issuer, deposit and unsecured debt ratings of Yes Bank indicating no impact from a leadership change slated next year.

On September 19, Yes Bank confirmed the Reserve Bank of India trimmed the term of Rana Kapoor as the CEO and MD until January 31, 2019, even as shareholders sought an extension for three years.

“Yes Bank's profitability is strong, and Moody's expects that the bank can maintain low credit costs over the next 12-18 months. This situation, along with the growth in interest and non-interest income, will help Yes Bank maintain solid profitability,” the global rating agency said.

Kapoor's term was cut short after divergences were noticed in Yes Bank's classification of non-performing assets (NPAs) when compared to RBI's assessment.

Moody’s affirmed foreign currency issuer rating, foreign and local currency deposit rating and the unsecured MTN program rating of Baa3.

In Q1 of fiscal 2018-19, Yes Bank posted a 31 percent growth at Rs 1,260.4 crore. Its gross non-performing assets (NPA) rose to 1.31 percent against 1.28 percent in the previous quarter, though net NPA was lower at 0.59 percent versus 0.64 percent, sequentially.

Financial stability

The Moody’s note takes into account Yes Bank's improved funding, superior asset quality compared to the other rated Indian banks that are focused on corporate lending and solid profitability. “However, these strengths are balanced by the bank's rapid asset expansion, which poses risks to its credit profile," it said.

The bank's funding structure has improved significantly with the growth in current and savings accounts (CASA) and retail term deposits, making its liability mix more sticky and granular. This reduces any bank's dependence on confidence-sensitive wholesale funding.

The agency expects Yes Bank's loan growth, at 35-40 percent annually, to continue to outpace the industry average of about 10 percent over the coming 12-18 months.

The bank's capitalisation is adequate, but to maintain the current levels, the bank will need to raise capital from the market, given the expansion of its balance sheet. If Yes Bank experiences difficulty in raising external capital, this will impede the bank's ability to grow its loan book, Moody’s note added.

What could move the rating up?

Upward pressure on the bank's ratings and BCA could develop if:

1. Yes Bank maintains its current asset quality ratios while reducing its credit risk concentration

2. The bank's funding profile improves, for example, by growing its proportion of CASA/total deposits to bring the ratio in line with the industry average, without weakening its net interest margin

3. The bank sustains its profitability and maintains adequate loss-absorbing buffers.

What could move the rating down?

Downward pressure on the bank's BCA and rating could develop if:

1. there is sustained deterioration in impaired loans or loan loss reserves

2. the rate of new NPA formation is significantly higher than previously experienced; or the bank shows a decline in earnings, which would lead to a significant decrease in internal capital generation.