you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 01:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moody's rating change of Thyssenkrupp a concern for Tata Steel JV

The rating change comes after Thyssenkrupp split its business

The recent rating change of Thyssenkrupp by Moody’s, after the German conglomerate split its business, is not a heartening one for its joint venture with Tata Steel.

After the split, the JV will fall under TK Materials, which will also include the group's materials, forging and bearings operations.

The other half will be called TK Industrials, consisting of elevator, automotive supplier and industrial solutions businesses. The split is part of the bigger turnaround plan for the steel-to-submarine group.

"Moody's Investors Service has changed to negative from stable the outlook on the Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and Ba2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of German steel and capital goods manufacturer Thyssenkrupp," the agency said last week.

Moody's added that Thyssenkrupp's business profile will weaken once the split comes into effect and becomes TK Materials. "It will be less diversified than the group in its existing form and will exhibit a greater exposure to cyclical end-markets, hence be more vulnerable to economic shocks but also volatile steel prices," it said.

The sobering note is much against the optimism that had marked the signing of the joint venture between the two companies in June. The JV is expected to annually save up to 600 million euro in costs and help Tata Steel Europe overcome the structural market weakness there.

Tata Steel Europe's operations, especially the one in the UK, has been marked by high production cost and has a huge gap in its product portfolio. The JV was supposed to overcome these shortcomings.

The JV will eventually lead to an initial public offer, with Thyssenkrupp getting a larger (55 percent) share of the proceedings.

The European business has done well so far in the current fiscal, backed by better prices and demand in the global steel market.

Revenue for Tata Steel Europe in the quarter-ending June 30 increased to Rs 16,429 crore as compared to Rs 14,078 crore year-on-year. Profits rose to Rs 1,666 crore from Rs 1,252 crore YoY.

Moody's though casts a cloud on the outlook. "Moody's would also need to perform a deeper liquidity analysis of TK Materials once more details are available, which will be critical given the group's expected highly volatile cash flow generation and impact of working capital movements," it said.

The agency added that TK Materials could be rated weaker than Thyssenkrupp's present rating.

"The proposed transaction is subject to approval at the annual shareholders' meeting and will take 12-18 months to close. Once the group has provided more details on its planned capital structure, Moody's will review the impact on the credit rating, however, this is unlikely to happen in the short term," it added.
First Published on Oct 15, 2018 01:48 pm

