App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Mar 12, 2018 06:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Moody's gives Ba2 rating to JSW Steel's proposed bonds

Ba2 rating means that this instrument has substantial credit risk.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

oody's Investors Service today assigned a Ba2 rating to JSW Steel's proposed senior unsecured bonds with stable outlook.

Ba2 rating means that this instrument has substantial credit risk.

"Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Ba2 rating to JSW Steel's (JSW) proposed senior unsecured bonds. The rating outlook is stable," Moody's said in a statement.

"The bond rating is the same as JSW's Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and the Ba2 rating on the company's existing senior unsecured notes. The proposed bonds rank pari-passu to the company's existing senior unsecured notes," the statement said.

JSW's Ba2 corporate family rating reflects the company's large scale, strong market shares in west and south India, and competitive conversion costs, with the last factor supported by the company's wide range of furnace technologies and the coastal locations of its operations.

tags #Companies

most popular

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC