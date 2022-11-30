Monte Carlo Fashions’ Sandeep Jain remains confident of 25% growth in FY23 as yarn costs drop

As the 5 percent revenue growth in the second quarter results left Dalal Street disappointed, CNBC-TV18 spoke with Sandeep Jain, Executive Director of Monte Carlo Fashions, to know his views on the company's Q2 results. However, the company has been guiding on the growth of 25 percent for the year.

As the input costs of yarns and other raw materials have dropped, the executive director expects the benefits to be realised in its balance sheet by Q1FY24.

The growth for the first half of FY23 was around 29 percent for the company.

Jain maintained his guidance of 25 percent overall growth for FY23 on the back of the winter season and people ready to attend parties and events.

But he said that the company might revise the growth guidance, moving ahead for the period between November and January, depending on the demand.

Additionally, Jain claimed that winters are on time, and weddings have started to pick up momentum. He believed that the company would be able to maintain a margin of 20-21 percent.

Based on Monte Carlo-owned Electronic Point of Sale (epos), the company is far ahead of the sales recorded during pre-COVID levels. The sales grew by 45 percent last year, the executive director of Monte Carlo claimed. The company is growing from last year's numbers as well. However, the exact data is not available yet, he added.

The company's gross margins grew by 400 basis points (bps) in the second quarter. It spent around 5 percent of sales on advertising. Explaining the rationale behind it, Jain said that they had given the expenditure of 2-3 percent in advertisements. Even though it was high in the second quarter, the company will average it out in the next quarter. Jain is bullish towards home textiles segments and said it has been growing by 30-35 percent. The company has plans to invest up to Rs 100 crore in FY24 in the segment.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE