Monte Carlo Fashions’ Sandeep Jain remains confident of 25% growth in FY23 as yarn costs drop

Moneycontrol News
Nov 30, 2022 / 03:01 PM IST

Jain is bullish towards home textiles segments, says it has been growing by 30-35 percent

Sandeep Jain

As the 5 percent revenue growth in the second quarter results left Dalal Street disappointed, CNBC-TV18 spoke with Sandeep Jain, Executive Director of Monte Carlo Fashions, to know his views on the company's Q2 results. However, the company has been guiding on the growth of 25 percent for the year.

As the input costs of yarns and other raw materials have dropped, the executive director expects the benefits to be realised in its balance sheet by Q1FY24.

The growth for the first half of FY23 was around 29 percent for the company.

Jain maintained his guidance of 25 percent overall growth for FY23 on the back of the winter season and people ready to attend parties and events.

But he said that the company might revise the growth guidance, moving ahead for the period between November and January, depending on the demand.

Additionally, Jain claimed that winters are on time, and weddings have started to pick up momentum. He believed that the company would be able to maintain a margin of 20-21 percent.