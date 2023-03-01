 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Mar 01, 2023 / 07:11 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

February GST collections ease on-month to Rs 1.50 lakh crore

The GST collections for February fell from Rs 1.58 lakh crore in January, which was the second-highest monthly collection ever under the indirect tax regime which was introduced in July 2017. More here

Tata Motors total vehicle sales up 3% at 79,705 units in February