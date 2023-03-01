A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

February GST collections ease on-month to Rs 1.50 lakh crore

The GST collections for February fell from Rs 1.58 lakh crore in January, which was the second-highest monthly collection ever under the indirect tax regime which was introduced in July 2017.

Tata Motors total vehicle sales up 3% at 79,705 units in February

Tata Motors said its passenger vehicles domestic sales, including electric vehicles, during the month under review stood at 43,140 units as against 40,181 units in the corresponding period last year.

Credit line could be upsized to $5 bn, Adani Group tells bondholders

The Adani Group has told creditors it has secured a $3 billion loan from a sovereign wealth fund, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, as the embattled conglomerate seeks to ease concerns about its credit profile after a short-seller attack.

Crypto exchange BitBNS admits partial fund compromise

The development comes hours after an independent crypto scam researcher, ZachXBT, tweeted that the cryptocurrency exchange was covering up a $7.5 million hack under the guise of system maintenance.

MC A10 index surges 10% to log best day amid buying in Adani stocks

MC A10 index – a sentimeter of Adani Group stocks – extended the winning run to another day on March 1 thanks to low-level buying in some of the stocks. It was up 10.42 percent to 32.92.

Gross NPAs of banks to improve to 3.3% in FY24: India Ratings

The gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio of banks is expected to improve to 3.3 percent in the next financial year from 4.2 percent in FY23, India Ratings said. A loan turns to NPA if there are no repayments of interest or principal for a period of 90 days.

NFTs: A dying market or gold mine for investors?

Over $480 million worth of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) were traded in the past 30 days. This figure shows that despite declining from its peak, the NFT market remains attractive for investors looking to make a profit.