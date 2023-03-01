English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 01, 2023 / 07:11 PM IST
    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

    Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

    February GST collections ease on-month to Rs 1.50 lakh crore

    The GST collections for February fell from Rs 1.58 lakh crore in January, which was the second-highest monthly collection ever under the indirect tax regime which was introduced in July 2017. More here

    Tata Motors total vehicle sales up 3% at 79,705 units in February

    Tata Motors said its passenger vehicles domestic sales, including electric vehicles, during the month under review stood at 43,140 units as against 40,181 units in the corresponding period last year. More here

    Related stories

    Credit line could be upsized to $5 bn, Adani Group tells bondholders

    The Adani Group has told creditors it has secured a $3 billion loan from a sovereign wealth fund, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, as the embattled conglomerate seeks to ease concerns about its credit profile after a short-seller attack. More here

    mc selects

    Crypto exchange BitBNS admits partial fund compromise 

    The development comes hours after an independent crypto scam researcher, ZachXBT, tweeted that the cryptocurrency exchange was covering up a $7.5 million hack under the guise of system maintenance. More here

    MC A10 index surges 10% to log best day amid buying in Adani stocks

    MC A10 index – a sentimeter of Adani Group stocks – extended the winning run to another day on March 1 thanks to low-level buying in some of the stocks. It was up 10.42 percent to 32.92. More here

    Gross NPAs of banks to improve to 3.3% in FY24: India Ratings

    The gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio of banks is expected to improve to 3.3 percent in the next financial year from 4.2 percent in FY23, India Ratings said. A loan turns to NPA if there are no repayments of interest or principal for a period of 90 days. More here

    NFTs: A dying market or gold mine for investors? 

    Over $480 million worth of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) were traded in the past 30 days. This figure shows that despite declining from its peak, the NFT market remains attractive for investors looking to make a profit. More here

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Moneycontrol Selects #top news
    first published: Mar 1, 2023 07:11 pm