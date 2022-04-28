Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Representative image

Here are the top stories this afternoon:

1. LIC IPO: Here's how you can max out bidding for the mega issue

Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is all set to hit the market with India’s largest-ever IPO on May 4. There is a Rs 2 lakh investment limit each for policyholders, employees and retail quotas. We tell you how to cross it, and much more.

2. Bajaj Auto declares Q4 earnings; what should investors do now?

Bajaj Auto share price slipped over two percent in early trade on April 28 a day after the company reported its March quarter earnings. The two and three-wheeler maker on April 27 declared a 10.3 percent year on year increase in standalone profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 1,469 crore.

3. What should investors do with HUL after Q4 earnings; buy, sell or hold?

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) share price rose four percent in early trade on April 28 a day after the company announced its March quarter earnings. FMCG major HUL on April 27 declared an 8.6 percent rise in standalone post-tax profit at Rs 2,327 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 2,143 crore recorded a year ago.

4. Indian Hotels Company Limited: Key beneficiary of demand surge

The demand rebound has been pretty strong, with IHCL seeing significant growth over the pre-COVID levels in March. Demand trends as well as bookings are strong for April as well as May.

5. PM Modi to launch development projects including seven cancer hospitals in Assam today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam today to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several projects including cancer hospitals. The PM will also address the ‘Peace, Unity and Development’ rally at Diphu in Karbi Anglong district of the state during the visit.

6. How Nandan Nilekani is helping build an e-commerce platform to counter Amazon, Walmart-owned Flipkart

Now 66, Nandan Nilekani has one more ambitious goal. The high-profile mogul is helping Prime Minister Narendra Modi build an open technology network that seeks to level the playing field for small merchants in the country’s fragmented but fast-growing $1 trillion retail market.

Indonesia widened the scope of its export ban on raw materials for cooking oil to include crude and refined palm oil, among other products, its chief economic minister said on Wednesday, leaving markets in shock over the latest policy reversal.

8. Elon Musk acquires Twitter for $44 billion; here's how he made his fortune: In Pics

On April 25, Twitter Inc. accepted Elon Musk’s $44 billion bid to take over the company and take it private. The bid is the biggest move yet by the eccentric billionaire. World’s richest man, Elon Musk, was already a millionaire in his 20s and has consistently parlayed his business successes into new endeavours. Here’s how he got here





