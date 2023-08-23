Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Here is a collection of our top stories this afternoon:
Board exams twice a year, class 11 and 12 students to study 2 languages
Ministry of Education on August 23 launched the new curriculum framework for school education in sync with the National Education Policy (NEP). More here.
Team effort: Companies behind the Chandrayaan-3 mission
A rare feat such as landing a payload on moon is extremely challenging and complex. Here's a compilation of some of the listed and unlisted companies that have been working with ISRO for the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
High natural gas prices to cool after Australian workers’ stoppage is resolved: Analysts
Natural gas prices, which have spiked recently due to fears of a workers’ union strike in Australia, are unlikely to sustain at high levels, said analysts. More here.
Fact-check: AI-generated visuals claim to show moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
The Chandrayaan-3 lander is expected to land on the far side of the moon on Wednesday, August 23. If successful, the landing will mark a historic milestone – it will be the first spacecraft to make a soft landing on the lunar far side area. Ahead of the highly-anticipated touchdown, which will be streamed live for the world, AI-generated visuals of the moon have been going viral online. More here.
Kalanithi Maran Vs SpiceJet: Ajay Singh challenges HC order backing arbitration award
SpiceJet and its Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Ajay Singh have challenged the order of a single judge of the Delhi High Court upholding the arbitral award in the dispute with Sun Group Chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kal Airways. More here.
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!