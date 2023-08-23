Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

MC selects

Board exams twice a year, class 11 and 12 students to study 2 languages

Ministry of Education on August 23 launched the new curriculum framework for school education in sync with the National Education Policy (NEP). More here.

Team effort: Companies behind the Chandrayaan-3 mission

A rare feat such as landing a payload on moon is extremely challenging and complex. Here's a compilation of some of the listed and unlisted companies that have been working with ISRO for the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

High natural gas prices to cool after Australian workers’ stoppage is resolved: Analysts

Natural gas prices, which have spiked recently due to fears of a workers’ union strike in Australia, are unlikely to sustain at high levels, said analysts. More here.

Fact-check: AI-generated visuals claim to show moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

The Chandrayaan-3 lander is expected to land on the far side of the moon on Wednesday, August 23. If successful, the landing will mark a historic milestone – it will be the first spacecraft to make a soft landing on the lunar far side area. Ahead of the highly-anticipated touchdown, which will be streamed live for the world, AI-generated visuals of the moon have been going viral online. More here.

Kalanithi Maran Vs SpiceJet: Ajay Singh challenges HC order backing arbitration award

SpiceJet and its Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Ajay Singh have challenged the order of a single judge of the Delhi High Court upholding the arbitral award in the dispute with Sun Group Chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kal Airways. More here.