Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | The key to avoiding tantrums is growth

US Federal Reserve

This was the week when the US Federal Reserve announced the long-anticipated tapering of asset purchases. Market commentary focused on the lack of a taper tantrum in the markets this time, unlike in 2013.

Could the reason be Jerome Powell’s masterly communication skills, having prepared the markets for the inevitable? Or is it because the Fed is merely tapering asset purchases, not tightening, and liquidity will continue to rise for several months. But aren’t the markets supposed to be forward-looking - adept as they have been in seeing through all obstacles in the past one year, should they not be worried by the end of tapering in mid-2022 and perhaps inevitable interest rate increases?

The answer lies in Jerome Powell’s press conference, from which I’ve taken this excerpt:

‘Nancy Marshall-Genzer: So you announced that the Fed is going to taper at a rate starting at $15 billion a month, and that’s more than twice the pace of the last taper. So why are you tapering faster this time?

Jerome Powell: The economy is in quite a different place than when we tapered back in, I guess, it was 2013. We were much farther away from maximum employment, inflation was much lower. This is an economy where demand is very, very strong, very strong and job openings substantially exceed the number of unemployed people. So the need for further stimulus is far less than it was in 2013 where we still had quite a ways to go.’

In short, growth is strong. The US Composite Purchasing Managers Index for October signalled the fastest rise in private sector output since July. While the supply crunch continues to affect manufacturing, the services sector is recovering, as the pandemic recedes.

The US bond market’s positively sloped yield curve is another indicator of the robust growth outlook.

There are historical precedents. Throughout the boom years of 2004 to 2007, US Fed Chief Alan Greenspan kept on increasing the Fed Funds rate by ‘baby steps’ of 25 basis points each, without disturbing the rally in the equity markets.

Of course, there are also vast differences compared to conditions during the first decade of the century. Liquidity is far more abundant now and valuations are much higher than when the interest rate increases started in the US in 2004.

But central banks are also in no hurry to raise rates. The Bank of England surprised markets by not raising its policy rate this week. And unlike the US Fed, which has a dual mandate of promoting growth and targeting inflation, the BoE’s mandate is an old-fashioned 2 percent inflation rate. While consumer price inflation was 3.1 percent in September, BoE says it will rise to 5 percent by next spring, although of course it’s expected to be ‘transitory’.

Emerging markets, though, may have to contend with a stronger dollar as a result of tapering.

Back home, our recovery tracker continues to show improvement in the broad economy. The India Composite PMI shows the recovery gained momentum in October, with the services sector doing exceptionally well. Moreover, it’s not just a sharp rebound from COVID-19 restrictions—the Indian economy is, after many years, on the cusp of an upswing in the business cycle.

But it’s also true that for workers in the informal economy, things are not quite so rosy. The sluggishness in demand for two-wheelers is another indicator of the K-shaped recovery.

Corporate results for the September quarter illustrate the tug-of-war between growth and inflation. SAIL’s margins, for instance, are likely to be hit by a sharp rise in coking coal prices. Higher input cost was one of the factors affecting KEC International’s profitability. UPL withstood supply chain constraints and posted good revenue growth, but input costs crimped operating margins. Higher input costs are a concern for Escorts, while gross margins were squeezed as raw material and freight costs increased for luggage makers. That doesn’t mean, though, that investors should necessarily avoid these stocks, because growth continues to be robust for most of them. And the recent decision of central and some state governments to slash fuel taxes should lower freight costs and support consumption.

Growth continued to be strong in Dixon Technologies, Cummins India, Barbeque Nation Hospitality, Devyani International, Nazara Technologies, Amber Enterprises, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel and Dabur India. Not all these stocks were recommended, though, because some valuations have run up too far too fast. D-Mart’s valuations, for example, were likened to Draupadi’s saree. IRCTC had excellent results, but the stock is at a premium to fair value.

The spate of IPOs continued and we analysed two very different issues--- PB Fintech and SJS Enterprises—this week.

Our research team’s stock picking mantra is simple and conservative—they focus on businesses with moats, a predictable earnings trajectory and a management to repose faith in. This approach has delivered excellent results in Samvat 2077 and here are our Samvat 2078 picks, based on the same principles.

In our Start-up Street section, we looked at the bumper returns, through IPO exits, for Private Equity and Venture Capital players this year. Among shiny brand new asset classes, we had an explainer on Non-Fungible Tokens. And we restarted the MC Pro Personal Finance section this week, by considering the when, why and how of portfolio rebalancing.

In view of the ongoing COP26 talks on climate change in Glasgow, we had several stories in our Green Pivot series. These include one on China putting the world at risk by dragging its feet on climate goals, according to our Eastern Window. This FT piece (free to read for MC Pro subscribers) argued that capital allocation must be aligned with tackling environmental risks, while we considered the investment opportunities in renewable energy.

But while the focus on combating climate change will lead to stranded assets in the fossil fuel sectors in the longer-term, a side effect of the curbing of investment in these sectors is that energy prices may remain high in the short run, which could rub off on energy stocks.

For the equity market, the end of quantitative easing will signal the end of the era of multiple expansion and stock prices will perhaps move more in line with earnings growth.