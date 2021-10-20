MARKET NEWS

Moneycontrol Pro hits new milestone of 400,000 subscribers

We were able to achieve this feat in about 30 months after launch due to the unwavering support and encouragement of our readers and subscribers.

Moneycontrol News
October 20, 2021 / 02:52 PM IST

Moneycontrol Pro, the subscription-based financial platform from Network18 & Media Investments Ltd, crosses 400,000 active and paying subscribers.

We were able to achieve this feat in about 30 months after launch due to the unwavering support and encouragement of our readers and subscribers. Our heartfelt thanks to you.

Since its inception in April 2019, Moneycontrol Pro has constantly strived to add value to its offerings by keeping the subscriber’s interests at the core.

Content has been a key differentiator. We have strived to help subscribers on their wealth creation journey by providing clutter and noise-free information, actionable investment solutions, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, and sharp opinion that helps enhance the understanding of business and finance.

Pro also entered into transformative collaborations, best exemplified by the editorial content partnership with the Financial Times. Another notable addition was the monthly webinars called MC Pro Masters Virtual.

These online summits help users gain a larger perspective on important events that have a bearing on their investments through insightful conversations with leaders and experts. The average attendance in these seminars is 25,000.

Pro provides users information not available elsewhere (for example, exclusive research on companies not covered by brokerage analysts) and presented by the most reliable names in the industry.

Over time our offerings have only expanded in terms of new content, coverage, and user experience. In recent months we have launched a host of exclusive features such as:
1. Know Before You Invest: Comprehensive analysis of a stock for wiser investment.
2. Big Shark Portfolios: Meet the big sharks of the investment world and know where and how they invest.
3. Economic Calendar: Track major economic events across the world and their impact on markets.
4. New and Improved Research Page: Our research team covers 214 companies across 24 sectors.
5. You can now enjoy the Pro experience on a desktop
6. Exclusive trackers on herd immunity and economic recovery.
7. Discounts on various online trading events such as Option Omega, Quants League, and Traders Carnival.
8. Exclusive offers for Pro users from a vast array of brands.

That’s not all. Over the next few months, we have lined up more exclusive features, events, and offers for Pro users.

For instance, soon, you will be able to gift an article. We are also tying up with more brands and launching more intraday webinar series.

If you are not a part of the PRO family yet, click here to subscribe today!

Currently, we are running a limited time period offer for MC Pro at Rs 365 for a year. That’s just one rupee a day. This offer can be availed by applying a special coupon code — PRO365 — on the android app or desktop. iOS users can apply this coupon through the desktop and use the same login on their device to access Pro.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Moneycontrol Pro #Network18 Media & Investments
first published: Oct 20, 2021 02:52 pm

