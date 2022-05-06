Moneycontrol PRO and Espresso present Super25 3.0 on Friday, 6th May, at 8 pm, with NS Fidai on “Decoding the Sensex”

Super25 3.0, India’s largest online stock traders conference, is here. Some of the best speakers from the trading world will share their deeper investment domain knowledge with retail stock trading during this event.

An exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family, the online conference is based entirely on Stock Investing.

This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming these live webinars on 2nd-30th May, 2022, from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. You can access the stream here.

Session recordings will be made available 7-10 days after the event end date on this page and will be accessible for the next one month only. To know more, click here.

The event features:



25 Amazing Speakers



25 Creative Sessions



25 Days of Action

Mr. N S Fidai is the founder of Analyse India. He envisioned technical analysis as a medium to empower traders and investors with the knowledge to make informed investment decisions. His passion to share his knowledge with keen learners led to Analyse India to foray into the field of education.

An ex–Banker with 13 years of experience in the Banking sector, Mr. Fidai has an illustrious track record of 25 years plus in the Indian Equity markets, having started off in 1991. In the last 6 years, Mr. Fidai has honed his skills in the art of Technical Analysis and emerged a successful Technical Analyst par excellence.

This webinar includes-



What history says?



3 types of Corrections



How long does it take to recover?



What should we do?

, Gautam Shah, Gurumoorthy, Gunjan Dua, Brijesh Bhatia, Ankit Chaudhary, Geethanand Reddy, Rajesh Sriwastava, Sanket Thakar, E. Ramakrishna, Balaji, Rishikesh, Jubran Siddique, Rakesh Pujara, Aseem, Sovit Manjani, Utkarsh Jaiswal, Nishant Bali, Arun, Parveen, Nooresh Meerani, Nataraj Malavade, Gaurav Bissa & Kirubakaran Rajendran,

Click here to know more about the event agenda.

The series of 25 webinars can be accessed by Pro users at 85 percent discounted price of Rs 999 (Rs 40 per webinar).

Moneycontrol users, who are yet to subscribe to Pro, can access the webinar series at Rs 7000.

To book your seat, click here

Moneycontrol Pro members get access to actionable insights, investment ideas, webinars, interviews, daily technical picks, global news, access to various events and much more.

Currently, you can get access to Pro at Rs 365 for an annual subscription, or Re 1 a day under our Anniversary Offer. This is a limited period offer. Click here and be a Pro!