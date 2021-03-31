eye-on-india Moneycontrol Masterclass Episode 4 | War For Talent COVID-19 has accelerated the shift to digital resulting in huge demand for tech talent. Companies are offering eye-popping salaries to snap up engineers. What's driving the surge? What skills are in demand? What's the average hike if you make the cut? How can engineers make the most of the hiring spree? Find out from our ace panel of speakers on April 2nd, Friday at 6 pm in the 4th episode of Moneycontrol Masterclass.