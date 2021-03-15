English
Moneycontrol Masterclass Episode 3 | The Art of the Internet IPO

The upcoming episode of Moneycontrol Masterclass features two of India's most respected Internet entrepreneurs - Info Edge 's Sanjeev Bikhchandani and MakeMyTrip's Deep Kalra. Watch them unpacking crucial lessons on building and running a publicly listed Internet company on March 19, Friday at 5 pm. Get a chance to ask your questions by logging in to Moneycontrol's website, YouTube and Facebook channels.

