Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

However, in the subsequent week, there is a substantial decrease in airfares on routes including, Mumbai-Bangalore, Mumbai-Delhi, Mumbai-Kolkata, Delhi-Hyderabad, Delhi-Kolkata. Travelers are expected to book their tickets in advance to avoid last minute hike in airfares.”- Sharat Dhall, COO(B2C), Yatra.com.
|Date Range
|BOM-BLR
|2018
|2019
|Oct 23-29
|2,628
|3,879
|Oct 30-Nov 5
|5,044
|3,800
|Date Range
|BOM - DEL
|2018
|2019
|Oct 23-29
|4,019
|7,410
|Oct 30-Nov 5
|8,681
|3,366
|Date Range
|BOM-CCU
|2018
|2019
|Oct 23-29
|5,199
|7,981
|Oct 30-Nov 5
|8,138
|4,150
|Date Range
|BOM-HYD
|2018
|2019
|Oct 23-29
|6,797
|2,928
|Oct 30-Nov 5
|3,842
|2,722
|Date Range
|BOM-MAA
|2018
|2019
|Oct 23-29
|2,827
|4,675
|Oct 30-Nov 5
|4,003
|3,994
|Date Range
|DEL-BLR
|2018
|2019
|Oct 23-29
|5,090
|5,245
|Oct 30-Nov 5
|5,330
|9,028
|Date Range
|DEL-CCU
|2018
|2019
|Oct 23-29
|5,254
|5,227
|Oct 30-Nov 5
|6,177
|4,531
|Date Range
|DEL-MAA
|2018
|2019
|Oct 23-29
|3,521
|6,508
|Oct 30-Nov 5
|4,417
|5,236
First Published on Nov 4, 2019 04:22 pm