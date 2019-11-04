App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

“Airfares on domestic routes such as Mumbai-Bangalore, Mumbai-Delhi, Mumbai-Kolkata, Mumbai-Chennai, Delhi-Bangalore and Delhi-Chennai have witnessed a hike during Diwali weekend as travelers plan their travel to their hometowns or opt for short trips to nearby destinations.

However, in the subsequent week, there is a substantial decrease in airfares on routes including,  Mumbai-Bangalore, Mumbai-Delhi, Mumbai-Kolkata, Delhi-Hyderabad, Delhi-Kolkata. Travelers are expected to book their tickets in advance to avoid last minute hike in airfares.”- Sharat Dhall, COO(B2C), Yatra.com
Date RangeBOM-BLR
20182019
Oct 23-292,6283,879
Oct 30-Nov 55,0443,800
 
Date RangeBOM - DEL
20182019
Oct 23-294,0197,410
Oct 30-Nov 58,6813,366
 
Date RangeBOM-CCU
20182019
Oct 23-295,1997,981
Oct 30-Nov 58,1384,150
 
Date RangeBOM-HYD
20182019
Oct 23-296,7972,928
Oct 30-Nov 53,8422,722
 
Date RangeBOM-MAA
20182019
Oct 23-292,8274,675
Oct 30-Nov 54,0033,994
 
Date RangeDEL-BLR
20182019
Oct 23-295,0905,245
Oct 30-Nov 55,3309,028
 
Date RangeDEL-CCU
20182019
Oct 23-295,2545,227
Oct 30-Nov 56,1774,531
 
Date RangeDEL-MAA
20182019
Oct 23-293,5216,508
Oct 30-Nov 54,4175,236
 

First Published on Nov 4, 2019 04:22 pm

tags #airlines #aviation #Business #Companies #Delhi #Price Tracker

