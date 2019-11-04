Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

“Airfares on domestic routes such as Mumbai-Bangalore, Mumbai-Delhi, Mumbai-Kolkata, Mumbai-Chennai, Delhi-Bangalore and Delhi-Chennai have witnessed a hike during Diwali weekend as travelers plan their travel to their hometowns or opt for short trips to nearby destinations.

Date Range BOM-BLR 2018 2019 Oct 23-29 2,628 3,879 Oct 30-Nov 5 5,044 3,800 Date Range BOM - DEL 2018 2019 Oct 23-29 4,019 7,410 Oct 30-Nov 5 8,681 3,366 Date Range BOM-CCU 2018 2019 Oct 23-29 5,199 7,981 Oct 30-Nov 5 8,138 4,150 Date Range BOM-HYD 2018 2019 Oct 23-29 6,797 2,928 Oct 30-Nov 5 3,842 2,722 Date Range BOM-MAA 2018 2019 Oct 23-29 2,827 4,675 Oct 30-Nov 5 4,003 3,994 Date Range DEL-BLR 2018 2019 Oct 23-29 5,090 5,245 Oct 30-Nov 5 5,330 9,028 Date Range DEL-CCU 2018 2019 Oct 23-29 5,254 5,227 Oct 30-Nov 5 6,177 4,531 Date Range DEL-MAA 2018 2019 Oct 23-29 3,521 6,508 Oct 30-Nov 5 4,417 5,236

10th

However, in the subsequent week, there is a substantial decrease in airfares on routes including, Mumbai-Bangalore, Mumbai-Delhi, Mumbai-Kolkata, Delhi-Hyderabad, Delhi-Kolkata. Travelers are expected to book their tickets in advance to avoid last minute hike in airfares.”- Sharat Dhall, COO(B2C), Yatra.com