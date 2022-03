business Moneycontrol Exclusive: Ashneer Grover speaks out on why he resigned from BharatPe Ashneer Grover resigned on March 1 as the Managing Director and Director of the Board of BharatPe after he lost an arbitration that he had filed against the company's investigation against him, with an emergency arbitrator holding that there was no ground to stop governance review at the fintech firm. In this Moneycontrol exclusive, Grover speaks out on what pushed him to resign. Watch the video to know more.