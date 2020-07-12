Market Buzz

What D-Street top guns think about market

Despite Friday's losses, market benchmarks ended the week with gains even as volatility remained high as the increasing COVID cases worldwide kept markets on the edge. For the week gone by, Nifty50 closed 1.52 percent higher compared to 1.59 percent rally seen in the S&P BSE Sensex. According to Shankar Sharma, Co-Founder and Vice-Chairman, First Global, 2020 is a great year as it’s like a laboratory or a classroom where you’ve learned the lesson of risk management. The top voices of Dalal Street share their views on the market and also discuss their preferred sectors along with tips on how to trade in such a market. Read here.

Big Story

Gov. Das sees opportunity for Indian firms

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank would undertake orderly unwinding of counter cyclical regulatory measures after COVID-19 is contained. Speaking at the 7th SBI Banking and Economics Conclave, Governor Das also assured that there are several signs of the economy looking up. There is a great opportunity for Indian companies to become part of the global value chain, Das added. Read here.

Your Money

Avoid these investment biases at all costs

Investing is an art best mastered with time. There's a lot that goes into perfecting it. There are just a handful amongst us who can actually claim that their entire investment journey to be a smooth ride where everything goes as planned or desired. Market volatility, liquidity crunch and black swan events are some of the common hurdles that investors face on the way to financial freedom. However, there are some other obstacles: cognitive biases, which push investors to commit mistakes that can completely side-track them and jeopardise financial goals. Read here.

Global Watch:

Heated air filter to kill coronavirus

Researchers at the University of Houston have developed an air filter that can trap and kill the novel coronavirus instantly. The air filter, made of nickel foam, was designed by the Director of Texas Center of Superconductivity Dr Zhifeng Ren in collaboration with Medistar CEO Monzer Hourani. It is built with commercially available nickel foam, which is heated at 392 degrees Fahrenheit. The original concept was the brainchild of Hourani, who heads medical real estate development company Medistar. The company had approached the Texas Center for Superconductivity to help develop the virus-trapping air filter on March 31, at a time the pandemic had already started spreading rapidly across countries. Read here.

Tech Tattle

LinkedIn in the dock over ‘snooping’

Microsoft Corp's LinkedIn was sued by a New York-based iPhone user for allegedly reading and diverting users' sensitive content from Apple Inc's Universal Clipboard application. According to Apple's website, Universal Clipboard allows users to copy text, images, photos, and videos on one Apple device and then paste the content onto another Apple device. According to the lawsuit filed in San Francisco federal court by Adam Bauer, LinkedIn reads the Clipboard information without notifying the user. Read here.

Start-up Tales

Handpicking 10 companies for investment

July 20, 2020. Start-ups mark this date on the calendar. That Monday, doors will open for applications to Techstars Bangalore’s prized fund investment for 10 handpicked start-ups. Each winning start-up will have $120,000 in its coffers and a 3-month structured mentorship-based programme. There is no application fee, but the queue is long and crowded. Last year, more than 750 start-ups from 33 countries applied for Techstars Bangalore’s 10 coveted front row seats. Founded in 2006 in Colorado, the parent Techstars has so far invested in 2,200 companies including 50 Indian companies. Techstars Bangalore stepped into India in 2018 and has to date invested in 18 Indian companies. Read here.

Tailpiece

Now, get a corona ‘Kavach’