MOIL clocks best-ever quarterly production in Q1, marks 35% YoY growth

State-owned manganese miner MOIL clocked its best-ever quarterly manganese-ore production of 4.36 lakh MT in the first quarter of FY24, registering a significant year-over-year (YoY) growth of 35 percent. The production of 1.5 lakh MT in June is also its best-ever production of any June month since inception.

On the sales front, MOIL recorded the best-ever Q1 sales performance, registering sales of 3.96 lakh MT, marking a 39 percent YoY growth, according to a government press release.

MOIL continued to focus on exploration activities, carrying out the best-ever quarterly exploratory core drilling of 20,086 metres in Q1 – 3.8 times of the corresponding period last year.

This will not only fortify the base for enhanced production from MOIL’s existing but also provide the foundation for opening new manganese mines in the country, MOIL noted in the press statement.

In the month of May too, MOIL had achieved the best-ever May manganese ore production of 1.53 lakh tonnes, marking a YoY growth of 43 percent. Its YoY sales grew 72 percent at 1.53 lakh tonnes in May.

During Q1 of FY24, MOIL also recorded the highest production of Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD). EMD is a 100 percent import substitution product, mostly used for pharmaceuticals and manufacturing of batteries.

Ajit Kumar Saxena, CMD of MOIL further reposed confidence that the company will continue working towards the stretch goals fixed for this year, according to the release.