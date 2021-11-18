MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Modern trade rebounds, clocks 29% YoY jump in September quarter: Kantar

Modern-trade channel was severely impacted by the pandemic and most FMCG companies had witnessed a decline in sales through the channel since Q1FY21. However, with easing of restrictions after the second wave subsided, the channel has made a recovery.

Devika Singh
November 18, 2021 / 09:24 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

 
 
Modern trade channel finally clocked recovery in the September quarter after underperforming for several quarters as the country grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, shows data from research firm Kantar exclusively shared with Moneycontrol.

According to the data from the company, number of households shopping on modern-trade channel grew 29.15 percent year-on-year (YoY) this September quarter, and shopping volume on the channel went up by 19.2 percent YoY.

Sequentially too the September quarter registered growth. The number of households shopping on the channel grew 24 percent quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and the volume on the channel went up by 13 percent q-o-q, according to the Kantar data.

“In September quarter last year, the economy had started opening up after the first wave but the threat of the pandemic still loomed large and hence modern trade channel remained impacted. In January too, some parts of the country were under lockdown,” said K. Ramakrishnan, managing director, South Asia, Worldpanel Division, Kantar.

“September quarter of 2021 is a much better quarter with increased mobility and reduced threat perception with lesser numbers of cases. Modern trade is benefitting as a result and seeing this rebound,” he added.

According to Kantar, modern-trade channel currently has a household penetration of 13 percent at a quarterly level, which is equal to its pre-pandemic penetration, signalling a complete rebound.

E-comm channels take a hit

FMCG companies such as Dabur India, Marico and Jyothy Labs also reported a surge in sales through the channel while reporting their earnings for the September quarter.

“With mobility easing, there is an improvement in out-of-home consumption and some of the channels like modern trade and enterprise, which were more impacted, are seeing a revival,” said Mohit Malhotra, CEO, Dabur India, while addressing investors in a post earnings call.

“Among channels modern trade showed a strong recovery growing by 26 percent,” he added.

Modern trade, which contributes 9 percent to overall FMCG sales in the country, had contracted 15.2 percent in Q2FY21, 2.3 percent in Q3FY21 and 8.3 per cent in Q4FY21, according to Nielsen.

The rebound in modern trade channel, which was backed by the recovery in the urban markets, also impacted e-commerce sales for some companies, which had gained ground during the pandemic lockdown.

“The alternate channels grew in double digits although the exponential growth pace of e-commerce have slowed down to some extent with part of the demand shifting back to modern grade which is showing signs of recovery and slowly going back to pre-COVID levels,” said Saugata Gupta, MD and CEO, Marico.
Devika Singh
Tags: #FMCG #modern trade #Modern trade channel
first published: Nov 18, 2021 09:23 pm

