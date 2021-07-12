Mobikwik IPO: Here are the risk factors listed in DRHP

Mobikwik (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Digital payments firm Mobikwik on July 12 announced that it has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for a planned initial public offering (IPO) to raise Rs 1,900 crore. In the DRHP, various risk factors, including internal, external and risks related to offer and equity shares have been listed.

"The continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or any future pandemic or widespread public health emergency could materially and adversely impact our business and operations and it may be significant and continue to have an adverse effect on our business, operations and our future financial performance," Mobikwik stated in the draft document.

Another key internal risk cited by the company is that its future prospects would be materially and adversely affected "if we are unable to attract new users or merchants, and retain and grow our relationships with our existing

users or merchants, our business, results of operations, financial condition".

Security breaches, intense competition in fintech industry, risks of BNPL credit, and "any failure to maintain, protect and enhance our brand and reputation" were cited among other internal risk factors.

Possible irregularities in managing records and compliances with the RBI, "business interruptions or systems failures", outstanding litigation proceedings, possibility of not being able to cross-sell insurtech and wealthtech products have also been included among the risk factors.

"We have not obtained credit ratings and may not be able to access capital to finance our operations and future growth of our business, which could have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, and future prospects," Mobikwik said.

The company also noted that it has issued Equity Shares during the preceding 12 months at a price which may be below the Offer Price.

"We will not receive any proceeds from the Offer for Sale," it also noted, adding that the selling shareholders will receive the net proceeds from the OFS.

Among external risks, Mobikwik has cited political, economic or other factors that are beyond its control and may have an adverse effect on the business operations.

"If there is any change in laws or regulations, including taxation laws, or their interpretation, such changes may significantly affect our financial statements," it said.

"A slowdown in economic growth in India could cause our business to suffer," Mobikwik stated among the external risk factors, adding that "financial instability in other countries may cause increased volatility in Indian financial markets."

Inability to raise foreign capital due to change in domestic laws and risks linked to the rise in inflation were also cited by the payments firm.