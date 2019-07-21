App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2019 06:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

MobiKwik aims to clock Rs 500 crore revenue from its payment gateway biz

Over 94 million unique cards are saved on MobiKwik PG platform, including 20 million credit cards.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Digital payments major MobiKwik on July 21  said it aims to facilitate $20 billion worth of transactions through its payments gateway business in the next 12-18 months, a vertical that has been profitable for the company since April this year.

The company, which competes with the likes of BillDesk and PayU in this space, is also confident of registering Rs 500 crore in revenue from its payments gateway (PG) business (operated as a MobiKwik subsidiary - Zaakpay) over the next 12 months.

"We are already among the top three payment gateways in the country and we have seen the total payment volume (TPV) and gross revenues triple in last 12 months... This is because we have the best tech stack for payments in mobile apps clocking 94 percent success rate," MobiKwik co-founder Upasana Taku told PTI.

Close

Taku explained that its customers include the likes of Uber, IRCTC, Dream11, Bajaj Finance, Zomato, Blue Dart and Maruti Suzuki among others. As the digital transactions grow for the customers, MobiKwik's business grew as well, she said.

related news

"We have now set a target of $20 billion in annual payment volume for its PG business to hit the number 2 position in PG market share in India. We broke even on our PG business in April 2019, and reported a profit of Rs 70 lakh in the month of June 2019," she said adding MobiKwik is aggressively adding new merchants in high growth verticals such as e-commerce, fin-tech, travel, telecom, food, education and gaming.

Taku said the company has a strong focus on enterprise-grade security protocols for its PG business.

All its enterprise customers rely on the PCIDSS-certified MobiKwik PG Vault to securely manage saved cards of its users for faster repeat checkouts, she said.

Over 94 million unique cards are saved on MobiKwik PG platform, including 20 million credit cards, Taku added.
First Published on Jul 21, 2019 06:00 pm

tags #Companies #India #Mobikwik

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.