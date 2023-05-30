MNRE's Ajay Yadav assumes additional charge as MD of SECI

(Representative image)

The Joint Secretary of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Ajay Yadav, has been given the additional charge of Managing Director of Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd. (SECI), according to a notification on May 30.

The decision was made following the relinquishment of the post by Suman Sharma, effective from May 19, 2023.

The official order, issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on May 16, 2023, bestowed the additional responsibility upon Yadav. He is an IAS from the 2005 batch of Bihar cadre.

SECI, known for its pivotal role in promoting solar energy projects and facilitating investments, has been instrumental in the growth of India’s renewable energy sector.

According to a company statement earlier, the company has traded over 35 BU (billion units) in its renewable energy (RE) power trading volume during FY 2022-23, which is a jump of 59 percent over the previous year. Due to the increased trading volume, the revenue from power trading for the company also crossed the Rs. 10,000 crore mark for the first time since its inception.

SECI is a miniratna category-I Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) incorporated in the year 2011. It is the primary implementing agency of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) for renewable energy schemes and projects towards fulfillment of India's international commitments.