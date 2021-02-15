MARKET NEWS

MNC drug body OPPI names S Sridhar as president

S Sridhar is currently Pfizer's commercial business in India

Viswanath Pilla
February 15, 2021 / 12:48 PM IST
 
 
The Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), which represents research-based pharmaceutical companies, elected S Sridhar as its president on February 15.

Sridhar's appointment will come into effect from February 15. He will hold office for a period of two years.

He takes over from Sharad Tyagi, former Managing Director, Boehringer Ingelheim India Pvt. Ltd.

Sridhar is the managing director of Pfizer Limited and is heading Pfizer Inc’s commercial business in India. Sridhar has been a member of the Executive Committee of OPPI for the past six years and has also chaired its Finance and Taxation Work Group.

"Sridhar is a strong voice of healthcare transformation in the country and was the chair of FICCI’s Pharma Committee till recently,"OPPI said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has put a spotlight on the significance of innovation and partnerships to respond to the country’s healthcare needs. Healthcare today occupies a priority agenda for the Government. OPPI stands for research, innovation, access and collaboration to help address the most pressing healthcare needs of the country," Sridhar said.

"I look forward to making a difference to patients, the industry and the country as OPPI works with the Government on policies that are pro-patient, encourage innovation and provide for a positive environment for the industry to grow,” he added.

Sridhar is a Chartered Accountant and has led various finance roles before joining the Pfizer Ltd 13 years ago. At Pfizer Ltd, he expanded from his role as Chief Financial Officer to Business Unit head, took over the responsibility as the Managing Director of India Commercial Business, a position he has been holding for the past five years.
Viswanath Pilla is a business journalist with 14 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, Pilla covers pharma, healthcare and infrastructure sectors for Moneycontrol.
first published: Feb 15, 2021 12:48 pm

