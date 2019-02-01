App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 01:51 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Mitsubishi Motors posts 38% jump in third quarter operating profit, beats view

Mitsubishi Motors kept intact its forecast for full-year operating profit of 110 billion yen.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Mitsubishi Motors Corp reported on February 1 a 38 percent jump in third-quarter operating profit as the automaker's global vehicle sales rose, particularly in southeast Asia, its main market.

Japan's sixth-biggest automaker posted a 28.1 billion yen ($257.96 million) operating profit for October-December, up from 20.4 billion yen a year ago and exceeding the average 25 billion forecast in a survey of eight analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Mitsubishi Motors kept intact its forecast for full-year operating profit of 110 billion yen.

($1 = 108.9300 yen)
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 01:47 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #Mitsubishi Motors #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.