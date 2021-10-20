Mindtree Executive Director and COO Dayapatra Nevatia resigns

Bengaluru-headquartered IT services firm Mindtree Ltd announced in a regulatory filing on October 20 that the company’s executive director and chief operating officer (COO) Dayapatra Nevatia has resigned from the position.

His last working day would be January 3, 2022.

Mindtree said in the statutory filing: “Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that Dayapatra Nevatia has resigned from the position of Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of the Company to pursue opportunities outside the Company.”

It added: “The Board of Directors of the Company has noted and accepted the resignation of Dayapatra Nevatia. His last working day will be January 3, 2022.”

Last week, the company posted a 57.2 percent increase in its net profit at Rs 398.9 crore for Q2 of 2021, which ended on September 30.