MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Prices Increasing Soon. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Mindtree Executive Director and COO Dayapatra Nevatia resigns

Dayapatra Nevatia's last working day at Mindtree would be January 3, 2022.

Moneycontrol News
October 20, 2021 / 09:30 PM IST

Bengaluru-headquartered IT services firm Mindtree Ltd announced in a regulatory filing on October 20 that the company’s executive director and chief operating officer (COO) Dayapatra Nevatia has resigned from the position.

His last working day would be January 3, 2022.

Mindtree said in the statutory filing: “Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that Dayapatra Nevatia has resigned from the position of Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of the Company to pursue opportunities outside the Company.”

It added: “The Board of Directors of the Company has noted and accepted the resignation of Dayapatra Nevatia. His last working day will be January 3, 2022.”

Last week, the company posted a 57.2 percent increase in its net profit at Rs 398.9 crore for Q2 of 2021, which ended on September 30.

Close
From Rs 700 in August 2019 to Rs 4,762 in October 2021, the Mindtree stock has generated returns of over 500 percent in the two years since Debashis Chatterjee took charge as CEO.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Mindtree
first published: Oct 20, 2021 09:30 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.