Mindtree aggressively reskilling its workforce in the face of rising automation

Bengaluru-based information technology company Mindtree is taking an aggressive stance on reskilling employees in times of uncertainty with increased automation and job losses in the technology sector.

With automation related job losses making headlines every other day, Indian IT employees are constantly worried about their future in a rapidly changing technology environment.

“It is wrong to assume that automation means job losses. It just means that some of the work that was being done by human beings is now being done by a machine can do and it means the human can do a much better value added task,” Parthasarathy NS, chief operating officer of Mindtree, told Moneycontrol.

He added that the fundamental requirement of an IT business is building capability and capacity in the areas that the customer has a requirement in, and most companies either get raw talent from college, which can be groomed, or ensuring that our existing employees have relevant skills at all times.

Reskilling has been an important theme for the Indian IT industry for some time and has picked up steam this year.

In February this year, the industry body National Association of Software and Services Companies signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology “to collaboratively foster, cultivate and strengthen reskilling initiatives” for not just IT-ITeS industry professionals and its aspirants but also employees belonging to other sectors.

Mindtree started on this journey some time ago. It has an in-house online tool called Yorbit where employees can pick up courses at a time of their convenience.

“The bite sized learning modules that we are using- which can be accessed anytime anywhere, the time commitment that people used to make in the older model of reskilling where you come into a classroom and sit for a couple of hours or days, that mindset has also changed. They can learn on their mobile, iPad, tablets, on their office journey,” said Parthasarathy.

Yorbit has over 1,043 online courses covering 549 skills which any Mindtree employee can take up. The courses are a mix of technical and non-technical. Among the technical skills, employees are being trained on include digital technologies such as machine learning, big data, mobile, cloud and new-age engineering methods such as dev ops, agile, design thinking.

Realising that some skills require more practical applications than others, Yorbit has 101- bite-sized learning capsules for a few hours, 201, which are 30-40 hour courses and 301, which are deeper programmes for 100-200 hours.

Mindtree claims that it has seen the average training time per employee per year double with Yorbit. Over the last year, 62 percent of its employees completed 66,575 courses (excluding compliance courses) on Yorbit.

Employees can also access the internal portal Ozone, which tells them about all the opportunities that are available within Mindtree across different projects and locations.

Partha added that while the younger lot were easier to train and retrain, the more resistant to change in the company were “those who have been in mid management for a long time,” especially those in non-technical or managerial roles.

But reskilling, he added, is no longer a choice. “All employees have realised that if I don’t reskill myself, it’s not a question of whether I will die or not, it’s a question of when,” Partha said.