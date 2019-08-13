App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 11:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

Minda Corp inks pact with South Korea's Infac Elecs to manufacture vehicle antenna systems

PTI

Minda Corporation on August 13 said it has signed a technical assistance agreement with South Korea's Infac Elecs to manufacture automotive antenna systems.

"The technical assistance agreement (TAA) aims to localise the manufacturing of vehicle antenna systems to cater the local and global demand," Minda Corporation, the flagship company of Spark Minda Group, said in a regulatory filing.

The filing further added that the TAA is a step forward to offer a complete solution to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in this fast growing market of automotive vehicle antennas and systems which enable connected mobility.

"Spark Minda has a strong brand value in the Indian Automotive Industry with excellent relations with all the top OEMs. With Infac's strong capability in this segment, this alliance would leverage each other's strengths and help in establishing a strong business for antenna systems in India," the company added.

First Published on Aug 13, 2019 11:25 am

tags #Business #Companies #India #Infac Elecs #Minda Corporation #South Korea #Spark Minda Group #world

