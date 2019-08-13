Minda Corp inks pact with South Korea's Infac Elecs to manufacture vehicle antenna systems

Minda Corporation on August 13 said it has signed a technical assistance agreement with South Korea's Infac Elecs to manufacture automotive antenna systems.

"The technical assistance agreement (TAA) aims to localise the manufacturing of vehicle antenna systems to cater the local and global demand," Minda Corporation, the flagship company of Spark Minda Group, said in a regulatory filing.

The filing further added that the TAA is a step forward to offer a complete solution to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in this fast growing market of automotive vehicle antennas and systems which enable connected mobility.