Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 01:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Miffed netizens confuse Surf Excel with Microsoft Excel: Snapdeal CEO Kunal Bahl shares 'I feel you' meme

Many netizens who were offended by HUL Surf Excel advertisement promoting communal harmony gave Microsoft Excel 1-star rating on Google Play

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

After Hindustan Unilever product Brook Bond tea’s Kumbh Mela advertisement irked many, ad for another product — Surf Excel detergent also drew flak. Centred around Hindu festival of colours – Holi—the ad film shows a girl dropping her Muslim friend off at a mosque on the occasion to save his pristine white kurta from getting stained.

While it was lauded by many, a host of netizens found it offensive, anti-Hindu, and claimed it promotes love jihad. Not only did they vent out their displeasure on various social media platforms but also took to Google Play to admonish the app. Yes, app. Poor guys mixed up Surf Excel with Microsoft Excel and bombarded it with negative reviews on Play Store.

And, this is not the first time that the self-righteous lot used app ratings to vent out their anger and ended up reviewing the wrong app. In 2017, after Snapchat CEO had said the company doesn’t plan to expand into India as the country is “poor many enraged Indians downrated desi e-commerce company Snapdeal by mistake.

This incident probably took the Snapdeal CEO Kunal Bahl down memory lane, who shared a hilarious meme stating he understands what the head of Microsoft Excel must be going through right now.

While the number of poor reviews are pretty low, it amounts to huge embarrassment nonetheless.

The latest review given by a user reads: “I used to like this app, until they partnered with Surf and made such a disgusting anti religious ad. Now where ever I read the word Excel I can only think of anti Hindu propaganda. Shame on you for doing this.”

Another user review read: “Worst product ever... and it also has a religious issue in advertisements... it devide [sic] communities in India so dnt use it.”

Another person who gave the app one-star rating wrote: “Boykot sarf excel. hindu birodh hai. pakisthan me ja kar business kar.” (Boycott Surf Excel. It hurts Hindu sentiments. Continue your operations in Pakistan)

Yet another reviewer wrote in Malayalam: “You traitors, if we want, we can make you shut your Surf Excel business and flee the country. You don’t know the might of Sangh workers. Jai Gaumata.”
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 01:51 pm

