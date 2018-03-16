Miffed at evasion, TRAI gives Bharti Airtel 10 days to tell 5 Ws, 1 H of unfair tariffs

Taking cognizance of consumer complaints of discriminatory pricing against Bharti Airtel and the company’s reluctance to inform it about its tariff plans, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) shot off a letter to the company on Thursday asking it furnish within 10 days several details of such tariff plans being offered to one set of users.

“They (Bharti) are avoiding. There are some complaints against them. In normal cases, companies accept their fault and pay some penalty. In this case, they are avoiding. They haven’t reported the tariff plans to us. They are evading us, and trying to defend by pointing that everybody is doing it. So, we have asked them why are you avoiding,” a senior TRAI official told Moneycontrol.

Now, India’s largest telecom services provider by number of subscribers and revenue has been asked to explain to TRAI the 5 Ws (what, where, when, why and who) and 1 H (how) of what is alleged to be its discriminatory pricing. Bharti Airtel is now expected to give TRAI names of circles where the tariff plans have been offered, launch date of such offers, the criteria for selection of consumers to avail these tariff offers, the benefits being offered and circle-wise number of users who were availing these offers.

Bharti is accused of offering discriminatory tariffs to consumers and not informing the regulator about the same. The official said the regulator was willing to hear out the company and if it found its reply satisfactory, it might even let off the company.

“But they first need to inform us what the tariffs are,” the official said.

The official said the company was falsely claiming that the matter of submitting tariff plans was under contention at Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal. According to the letter sent by TRAI to Bharti Airtel, a copy of which was seen by Moneycontrol, the regulator has told Bharti that no such stay on TRAI’s tariff order had been granted and the company was thus obliged to submit the data it had been asked to provide.

According to TRAI’s rules, a fine of Rs 5,000 per day is imposed with a cap of Rs 200,000 for every tariff violation. A mobile service provider has to inform the TRAI within seven working days about a new tariff order.

It may be mentioned here that antitrust rules in India universally apply to all companies unlike in the European Union and Australia where only a company with significant market share — read 30 percent — is required to comply with most rules including reporting of tariff plans to the regulator.