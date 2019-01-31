App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 05:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Microsoft delivers robust profit, but shares take a hit

Chief executive Satya Nadella said Microsoft continues to see gains from its cloud services after having shifted away from many of its consumer offerings.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Microsoft said on January 30 it swung to profit in the past quarter on gains in cloud computing and business services, but shares took a hit on disappointing revenue growth.

The US tech giant said profit was $8.4 billion in the fiscal second quarter to December 31, compared with a loss in the same period a year ago on funds set aside for one-time charges, Revenues in the period rose 12 percent to $32.5 billion, Microsoft said in results a shade below most market forecasts, prompting a drop of some 3.5 percent in after-hours trade.

Chief executive Satya Nadella said Microsoft continues to see gains from its cloud services after having shifted away from many of its consumer offerings.

"Our strong commercial cloud results reflect our deep and growing partnerships with leading companies in every industry including retail, financial services and healthcare," Nadella said.

related news

"We are delivering differentiated value across the cloud and edge as we work to earn customer trust every day."

The transformation of Microsoft has brought it back to the ranks of the world's most valuable companies after years of lagging behind the likes of Apple and Google.

Microsoft ended the day in a virtual tie with Amazon, with a market valuation of more than $800 billion for each of the companies.

Microsoft said revenues rose 11 percent from a year ago for its Office commercial software and cloud operations, and one percent for the Office consumer versions.

LinkedIn, the professional social network acquired by Microsoft in 2016, saw a 29 percent jump in revenues and "record levels of engagement." Revenues jumped 20 percent for Microsoft's "intelligent cloud" services, the business and artificial intelligence unit that has become a core for the company.

The company saw a five per cent drop from revenue in Windows, the dominant software for personal computers, but a 39 percent gain from Surface, its hardware division that makes tablets and other devices.

Gaming revenue edged up eight percent led by Xbox software and services growth and search advertising saw a 14 percent gain in revenues.
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 05:25 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Microsoft #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.