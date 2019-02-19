Micro Focus acquires security analytics vendor Interset

Micro Focus has announced the acquisition of Interset, a security analytics software vendor that provides intelligent and accurate cyber-threat protection. The addition of this predictive analytics technology adds depth to Micro Focus' Security, Risk & Governance portfolio, the company officials said.

Interset leverages the power of user and entity behavioral analytics (UEBA) and machine learning to furnish security professionals with advanced technique for executing rapid and accurate threat-detection analysis.

Momentum Cyber acted as exclusive financial advisor to Interset, Strategic Capital Associates acted for Micro Focus and the acquisition is effective immediately. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Security is at the heart of every organization, and perhaps never more so than as they implement their digital transformation initiatives and leverage emerging technologies to better predict and take action on credible threats," said John Delk, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Security, Risk & Governance at Micro Focus.

"Micro Focus recognized that an even more advanced analytics ecosystem was needed to assist in this journey, and we identified Interset as a critical addition to our strategy," Delk added.

"The combination of the Interset technology with Micro Focus' broad security portfolio is a powerful combination that will produce a level of protection that will be unmatched in the market," said Mark Smialowicz, Interset's Chief Executive Officer. "Our 'Data In, Intelligence Out' methodology will deliver an even-more complete set of benefits for our combined customers – allowing them to leverage near real-time information to address both immediate- and long-term threats."