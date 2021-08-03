MARKET NEWS

MG Motor ties up with Jio for connected features in its upcoming mid-size SUV

The automaker, which sells models like Hector and ZS EV, would have integration of IT systems enabled by Jio's IoT solution in the upcoming model.

PTI
August 03, 2021 / 12:26 PM IST
MG Motor India on Tuesday said it has tied up with digital services provider Jio India for the Internet of Things (IOT) features in its upcoming mid-size SUV.

Customers of MG's upcoming mid-size SUV will benefit from Jio's widespread internet outreach, along with the connectivity, not only in metros but also in small towns and rural areas, MG Motor said in a statement.

"Technology and innovation are leading the connected car space in the automobile industry. The current trend focuses increasingly on software-driven devices and our current partnership with a tech-innovator like Jio in the IoT space is a step towards establishing MG Motor as a tech leader in the automobile industry," MG Motors India President & Managing Director Rajeev Chaba noted.

The partnership with Jio will ensure that the company's next mid-sized connected SUV further simplifies the driving experience and ensures safety backed by technology, he added.

"Jio has been building an ecosystem of cutting-edge technology products and solutions for Indian users. Our partnership with MG Motor India is another important step in that journey. Jio's eSIM, IOT and Streaming solutions will enable MG users to access real-time connectivity, infotainment, and telematics," Jio Director & President Kiran Thomas said.

The new mid-size SUV by MG Motors is expected to hit the roads in the last quarter of the year.
