App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2019 01:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

MG Motor sells 2,018 units of Hector in August

The automaker had reported retail sales of 1,508 units in July 2019.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

MG Motor India on September 1 said its retail sales stood at 2,018 units in August.

The automaker had reported retail sales of 1,508 units in July 2019.

"We remain strongly focused on fulfilling the 28,000 bookings, as part of our commitment to ensure customer satisfaction," MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta said in a statement.

Close

The strong momentum for its SUV Hector has continued with over 11,000 additional customers registered on company's priority waitlist, after bookings were temporarily halted in July this year because of huge response, he added.

related news

"We are working closely with our global and local suppliers to increase the Hector's production in a progressive manner," Gupta said.

The company plans to increase production of the model to 3,000 units this month from 2,000 per month at present at its Halol manufacturing facility.

With increased production, MG Motor will take a decision on re-opening bookings of the Hector later this year.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Sep 1, 2019 01:43 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #MG Motor

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.