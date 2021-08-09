MG Motor launches seven-seater Gloster trim tagged at Rs 37.28 lakh

MG Motor India (Image: Moneycontrol)

MG Motor India on Monday launched a seven-seater version of its SUV Gloster Savvy tagged at Rs 37.28 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new variant of the SUV would strengthen the Gloster range and provide customers with the power to choose from a broader range of variants.

The automaker currently sells the model with six-seat configuration.

"We are introducing the Gloster Savvy with a 7-seater configuration in response to requests from our customers. With this addition to the existing Gloster Savvy with 6-seater configuration, we are offering our customers the power to choose a vehicle as per their needs and preferences," MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta said in a virtual launch event.

Under the hood, the new Gloster Savvy trim, like its six-seat counterpart, comes with a two-litre twin turbo diesel engine generating 200 PS power and 480 Nm of peak torque.

It features multiple driving modes enabled with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and a BorgWarner Transfer case aiding its off-roading abilities.

It also features the i-SMART technology, 64-colour ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, driver seat massager, and several other exclusive features.

Besides Gloster, the company sells models like Hector and ZS electric SUV.