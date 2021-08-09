MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

MG Motor launches seven-seater Gloster trim tagged at Rs 37.28 lakh

The new variant of the SUV would strengthen the Gloster range and provide customers with the power to choose from a broader range of variants.

PTI
August 09, 2021 / 01:57 PM IST
MG Motor India (Image: Moneycontrol)

MG Motor India (Image: Moneycontrol)

MG Motor India on Monday launched a seven-seater version of its SUV Gloster Savvy tagged at Rs 37.28 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new variant of the SUV would strengthen the Gloster range and provide customers with the power to choose from a broader range of variants.

The automaker currently sells the model with six-seat configuration.

"We are introducing the Gloster Savvy with a 7-seater configuration in response to requests from our customers. With this addition to the existing Gloster Savvy with 6-seater configuration, we are offering our customers the power to choose a vehicle as per their needs and preferences," MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta said in a virtual launch event.

Under the hood, the new Gloster Savvy trim, like its six-seat counterpart, comes with a two-litre twin turbo diesel engine generating 200 PS power and 480 Nm of peak torque.

Close

It features multiple driving modes enabled with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and a BorgWarner Transfer case aiding its off-roading abilities.

It also features the i-SMART technology, 64-colour ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, driver seat massager, and several other exclusive features.

Besides Gloster, the company sells models like Hector and ZS electric SUV.
PTI
Tags: #Auto #Business #Companies #Gloster #MG Motor
first published: Aug 9, 2021 01:58 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.