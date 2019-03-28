Metropolis to focus on wellness, specialty tests & acquisitions to grow biz

Metropolis Healthcare, one of India’s largest diagnostic chain, which has announced an initial public offering (IPO) on March 28 said it will focus on wellness, speciality tests and expansion of network through acquisitions in coming days.

Metropolis which has expanded the network through a string of 25 acquisitions, is now present across 19 states with a network of 115 clinical laboratories performed around 12.3 million tests in the nine months ended December 2018. The company had revenues of Rs 498.3 crore in FY18 with a net profit of Rs 94.3 crore.

The company on March 28 said it is raising up to Rs 1,204 crore, by selling 13,685,095 shares or 27.3 percent held by the founder promoter Dr Sushil Kanubhai Shah and private equity (PE) investor Carlyle Group, through an IPO.

Shah will sell 6,272,335 shares, while CA Lotus Investments representing Carlyle Group will offload 7,412,760 shares. Carlyle will still hold a minor stake in the company, even after the sale of shares.

The price band of the issue is fixed at Rs 877-880 per share. The subscription is open from April 3 to 5.

Metropolis follows a hub and spoke to deliver services in 197 cities as of now, and has identified another 13 cities, where it sees huge scope for penetration.

The company derives around 57 percent of revenues from hospital and doctor referrals which it calls as business-to-business (B2B segment). In future, it expects around 60 percent revenues directly from the customers. To enable that, the company will offer personalised wellness test packages and counsellers to help patients manage their health conditions.

The company said it will focus more on specialised diagnostic tests such as molecular and genetic testing, to earn higher margins.

The diagnostic industry in India is very fragmented. There around 100,000 pathology laboratories in India, of which only 10 percent are owned by around a dozen organized lab chains, the rest are owned by individual technicians. Only 1 percent of laboratories in India are accredited by National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).