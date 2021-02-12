Metropolis Healthcare banks on non-COVID testing, as coronavirus cases drop

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Metropolis Healthcare, one of India’s largest diagnostic chains, said it may not see the benefits of the COVID-19 testing in the coming quarters, as cases in India are seeing a month-on-month drop.

COVID-19 testing contributed about 19 percent of the company's Rs 275 crore revenue in Q3FY21. In the second quarter, it alone contributed 45 percent of Rs 222.8 crore in revenues.

COVID-19 testing, especially RT-PCR examinations, have provided the much-needed cushion to diagnostic chains such as Metropolis, which have seen a steep drop in the number of people getting tested for non-virus ailments.

The higher realisations from COVID-19 testing also helped retain EBITDA margins of 27 percent in the nine months of FY21. The net profit rose 9 percent year-on- year in 9MFY21 to Rs 122 crore.

Ameera Shah, Managing Director (MD) of Metropolis, told Moneycontrol that non-COVID-19 business hasn't fully returned to pre-COVID levels in terms of volumes and may possibly take one or two quarters for full recovery.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"Healthcare has not come back to hundred percent normalcy. While the revenue numbers are growing positively, if you look at the year-on-year volumes of non-COVID business, it is between 85 and 95 percent, depending on the region because healthcare is a hyper local business," she said.

According to Shah, "Non-COVID testing is gradually recovering, or recovering faster in some regions. I think it will take at least another quarter or two for it to come back to normalcy because there are still a lot of people not wanting to interact with healthcare services due to the fear of infections."

She attributed Metropolis’ strong performance to a combination of factors such as economies of scale, cost rationalisation efforts and product mix.

"Cost efficiency and product mix are in our control, which we believe is more sustainable. Of course, the benefit of economies of scale that is coming because of COVID-19, may not continue," she pointed out.

However, Shah expects the share from non-COVID tests to improve, going forward. The current share of B2C (business to consumer) business in focus cities had reached 60 percent.

On the COVID-19 vaccine, Shah said the company is interested to be part of the vaccination drive but expects more clarity from the government regarding private sector participation and other modalities.

"We expect some clarity by March from the government, on what role the private sector is going to play, the Mumbai-based MD, who heads the multinational chain of pathology centres, said.

Shah agreed that the pandemic has brought structural changes to the diagnostic industry and organised players who focus on quality, stand to benefit.

According to a report by Edelweiss, the domestic diagnostic industry is estimated at $9 billion and is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10 percent over the next five years.

With most of the market still dominated by unorganized players, consolidation is expected to be the way forward for the diagnostic industry and large national players are expected to benefit from this.