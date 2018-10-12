App
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

#MeToo movement hits Tata Motors, Corporate Communications chief sent on leave

The issue came to light when screenshots were shared on Twitter alleging that Rangarajan harassed young female employees.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
After creating a ripple in the Indian media sector, the #Metoo movement has found resonance in the Indian corporate sector and this time with Tata Motors taking cognizance of the complaint against its Corporate Communications chief Suresh Rangarajan.

In a statement released on October 11, Tata Motors said: "At Tata Motors, we have always striven to ensure a respectful and safe workplace for everyone. Any allegations are investigated and appropriate action is taken immediately. This matter has already been taken up for investigation by the Internal Complaints Committee, set up as per law. Any such behaviour is against the Tata code of conduct and appropriate action will be taken as soon the enquiry is completed."

Social media has been abuzz with stories of harassment and the names cropping up include senior journalists from top media houses.

First Published on Oct 12, 2018 09:25 am

tags #Business #Companies #me too movement #Tata Motors

