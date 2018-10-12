MeToo movement hits Tata Motors, Corporate Communications chief sent on leave

After creating a ripple in the Indian media sector, the #Metoo movement has found resonance in the Indian corporate sector and this time with Tata Motors taking cognizance of the complaint against its Corporate Communications chief Suresh Rangarajan.



Allegations are being investigated and an appropriate action will be taken immediately as soon as the enquiry is complete - Tata Motors’ HR pic.twitter.com/Y7qRi1lT3q

In a statement released on October 11, Tata Motors said: "At Tata Motors, we have always striven to ensure a respectful and safe workplace for everyone. Any allegations are investigated and appropriate action is taken immediately. This matter has already been taken up for investigation by the Internal Complaints Committee, set up as per law. Any such behaviour is against the Tata code of conduct and appropriate action will be taken as soon the enquiry is completed."



In light of the enquiry by ICC, Suresh Rangarajan, has been asked to proceed on leave in order to allow for an objective enquiry to be completed as swiftly as possible. October 11, 2018





On Suresh Rangarajan, head of corp comm, Tata Motors.

I'm just so sad that young women still go through this every day. pic.twitter.com/rlTIt9VlP5 — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 11, 2018

The issue came to light when screenshots were shared on Twitter alleging that Rangarajan harassed young female employees.

Social media has been abuzz with stories of harassment and the names cropping up include senior journalists from top media houses.